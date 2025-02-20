Tragic Accident in Govindpuri: MCD Truck Claims Two Lives
An MCD truck fatally ran over a motorcycle in Delhi's Govindpuri, killing 18-year-old schoolgirl Mayra and rider Javed Khan. The truck driver Jugal Rai and assistant Rishi Kumar have been arrested. The tragic incident led to family protests demanding justice and strict action against the accused.
A tragic accident in Delhi's Govindpuri area claimed the lives of an 18-year-old girl, Mayra, and another individual identified as Javed Khan when an MCD truck collided with their motorcycle on Thursday. Khan was taking Mayra to school at her father's request.
The collision, which occurred near Tughlakabad Extension, resulted in both victims dying at the scene. Eyewitness accounts describe the impact as severe. Police arrested the driver, Jugal Rai, and his assistant, Rishi Kumar, apprehending them shortly after the incident.
The truck and motorcycle have been seized for investigation. In the wake of this tragic event, the victims' families staged a protest, demanding stringent legal action against the perpetrators. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
