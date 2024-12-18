Left Menu

'Laapataa Ladies' Misses Out: India's Oscar Bid Falters

The Hindi film 'Laapataa Ladies', India's entry for Best International Feature at the 97th Academy Awards, failed to make the Oscars shortlist. Directed by Kiran Rao, the film explores feminist themes through a rural Indian story, but will not compete for a final nomination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 01:04 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 01:04 IST
'Laapataa Ladies' Misses Out: India's Oscar Bid Falters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Laapataa Ladies', India's official selection for the Best International Feature at this year's Oscars, won't advance in the race. The Academy announced that the film is not among the 15 shortlisted features vying for the final five spots.

This Hindi film, directed by Kiran Rao and titled 'Lost Ladies' in English, is a feminist drama set in early 2000s rural India. Although it had a successful world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, the film did not make the cut for Oscar nominations.

The movie, which follows two brides mistakenly swapped during a train journey, was well-received but faced controversy during its national selection. The Film Federation of India's choice of 'Laapataa Ladies' sparked debate regarding its reflective message about Indian women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024