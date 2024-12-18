'Laapataa Ladies' Misses Out: India's Oscar Bid Falters

'Laapataa Ladies', India's official selection for the Best International Feature at this year's Oscars, won't advance in the race. The Academy announced that the film is not among the 15 shortlisted features vying for the final five spots.

This Hindi film, directed by Kiran Rao and titled 'Lost Ladies' in English, is a feminist drama set in early 2000s rural India. Although it had a successful world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, the film did not make the cut for Oscar nominations.

The movie, which follows two brides mistakenly swapped during a train journey, was well-received but faced controversy during its national selection. The Film Federation of India's choice of 'Laapataa Ladies' sparked debate regarding its reflective message about Indian women.

(With inputs from agencies.)