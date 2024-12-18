Harnessing Bamboo: Paving the Path to Net Zero in the SAARC Region

The Foundation for MSME Clusters successfully concluded an international conference on 'Just Transition to Net Zero – Role of Bamboo in the SAARC Region' in New Delhi. The event highlighted bamboo as a pivotal tool for sustainable development among SAARC countries, engaging policymakers, industry leaders, and civil society in pertinent discussions.

Shri Pasha Patel, Chief Guest, and Chairman of the Price Commission in Maharashtra, underlined bamboo's potential as an alternative to coal for power generation, showcasing a study revealing the staggering carbon emissions from government thermal power units. Meanwhile, Shri Ajay Shankar shared a vision for integrating bamboo into MSME ecosystems, underscoring the opportunity for South Asian nations to adopt carbon-neutral paths.

Ms. Rinzi Pem focused on collaborative initiatives within SAARC to harness bamboo, aligning with the ongoing project 'Promoting Integrated Bamboo-Based Enterprise Development among SAARC Countries.' The conference featured panels on industrial integration, innovative finance, and policy frameworks, involving experts from various sectors to foster a strategic approach towards bamboo-based innovations for sustainable growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)