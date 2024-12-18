Left Menu

Entertainment Spotlight: From Almodovar's Hollywood Venture to Wallace & Gromit's Tech Adventure

The entertainment world buzzes with Pedro Almodovar's first English film 'The Room Next Door', the launch of 'Secret Level' game series, Virgin Music's $775 million acquisition of Downtown Music, acclaim for 'The Brutalist', Wallace & Gromit's AI-themed movie, and new seasons for sci-fi series 'Silo'.

Updated: 18-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:26 IST
Entertainment is abuzz as Pedro Almodovar dives into an English-language film venture with 'The Room Next Door', sparking discussions on euthanasia. This marks a significant shift for the renowned Spanish director, known for his energetic Spanish films.

The ground-breaking video game anthology series 'Secret Level', directed by Dave Wilson, is set to challenge Hollywood norms. Despite the initial resistance, Wilson's innovative concept is poised to captivate audiences.

In a significant industry move, Virgin Music Group is acquiring Downtown Music for $775 million, reinforcing Universal Music Group's position in the global music market. Meanwhile, Brady Corbet's film 'The Brutalist' receives praise, and Wallace & Gromit's latest adventure explores AI in a comedic twist. 'Silo' fans can rejoice as new seasons are announced from the UK set, with Apple CEO Tim Cook joining star Rebecca Ferguson for the announcement.

