Commemorating Heroes: Modi's Island Naming Initiative
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced naming islands in the Andaman and Nicobar region to honor freedom fighters and eminent personalities, celebrating their contributions to India's history. The initiative aims to preserve national memory and inspire future generations, underscoring India's commitment to recognizing its historic roots.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a significant initiative focusing on naming islands in the Andaman and Nicobar region. This move is part of the government's broader efforts to honor freedom fighters and influential figures who have significantly impacted India's history.
In a post on X, Modi emphasized the importance of remembering the services rendered by these heroes. According to him, naming the islands is a way to ensure that their contributions to the nation resonate with future generations. Modi reiterated that nations progress when they stay connected to their historical roots.
Additionally, Modi urged the public to explore the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, suggesting a visit to the Cellular Jail, a site that pays homage to the bravery of Veer Savarkar. Previously, in January last year, he named 21 islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees.
