Left Menu

Commemorating Heroes: Modi's Island Naming Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced naming islands in the Andaman and Nicobar region to honor freedom fighters and eminent personalities, celebrating their contributions to India's history. The initiative aims to preserve national memory and inspire future generations, underscoring India's commitment to recognizing its historic roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:16 IST
Commemorating Heroes: Modi's Island Naming Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a significant initiative focusing on naming islands in the Andaman and Nicobar region. This move is part of the government's broader efforts to honor freedom fighters and influential figures who have significantly impacted India's history.

In a post on X, Modi emphasized the importance of remembering the services rendered by these heroes. According to him, naming the islands is a way to ensure that their contributions to the nation resonate with future generations. Modi reiterated that nations progress when they stay connected to their historical roots.

Additionally, Modi urged the public to explore the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, suggesting a visit to the Cellular Jail, a site that pays homage to the bravery of Veer Savarkar. Previously, in January last year, he named 21 islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024