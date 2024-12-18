Supreme Court Champions Sacred Groves Conservation

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court recommended that the Indian government develop a comprehensive policy for the management of sacred groves, areas culturally safeguarded by local communities. These forest patches are crucial both ecologically and spiritually, the bench of Justices B R Gavai, S V N Bhatti, and Sandeep Mehta observed.

The court highlighted the sacred groves' significance under the Wildlife Protection Act, recommending protection measures like community reserve declarations. A call for a nationwide survey, mapping, and classification of these groves was issued to ensure their longevity. The Rajasthan government was tasked with recognizing communities historically involved in their conservation.

In illustrating the potential impact of community-led initiatives, the bench referenced the Piplantri model in Rajasthan, where planting 111 trees per girl born has led to environmental recovery and social upliftment. The court urged governmental support for such models through policy, financial backing, and technical guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)