Left Menu

Supreme Court Champions Sacred Groves Conservation

The Supreme Court encouraged the creation of a national policy for managing sacred groves, ecologically and culturally important forests protected by communities. Emphasizing their conservation and community involvement, the court referenced the successful Piplantri model in Rajasthan to illustrate environmental and social benefits of grassroots initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:16 IST
Supreme Court Champions Sacred Groves Conservation
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court recommended that the Indian government develop a comprehensive policy for the management of sacred groves, areas culturally safeguarded by local communities. These forest patches are crucial both ecologically and spiritually, the bench of Justices B R Gavai, S V N Bhatti, and Sandeep Mehta observed.

The court highlighted the sacred groves' significance under the Wildlife Protection Act, recommending protection measures like community reserve declarations. A call for a nationwide survey, mapping, and classification of these groves was issued to ensure their longevity. The Rajasthan government was tasked with recognizing communities historically involved in their conservation.

In illustrating the potential impact of community-led initiatives, the bench referenced the Piplantri model in Rajasthan, where planting 111 trees per girl born has led to environmental recovery and social upliftment. The court urged governmental support for such models through policy, financial backing, and technical guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024