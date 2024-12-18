Historic Strengthening of India-Kuwait Ties: Modi's Landmark Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Kuwait marks the first by an Indian leader in 43 years, aiming to enhance multifaceted ties. With historic trade connections, Kuwait remains a major trading partner and crude supplier to India. Discussions with Kuwaiti leadership will focus on bolstering economic and people-to-people links.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Kuwait this Saturday, a historic occasion as it marks the first official visit by an Indian prime minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years.
This visit, announced by the Ministry of External Affairs, is touted as a crucial opportunity to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and Kuwait. Prime Minister Modi's invitation comes from Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
India and Kuwait's relationship is rooted in a rich history of trade and cultural exchanges. India stands as one of Kuwait's top trading partners, with the Indian community being the largest expatriate group in the country. During this visit, significant discussions will take place focusing on economic and people-to-people interactions.
