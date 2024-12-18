Jammu-Kashmir LG Unveils Modern Pilgrim Facilities

Jammu-Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took significant strides in improving pilgrim infrastructure with the inauguration of several vital projects, including Shubhra Bhawan and the Yatri Facilitation Centre, on Wednesday.

Sinha emphasized the Shrine Board's dedication to enriching the pilgrim experience through improved transparency and efficiency.

The projects, intended to enhance service delivery at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, were highlighted by the development of modern amenities at Katra Railway Station and Banganga, coupled with new digital initiatives such as an ERP system and a chatbot.

