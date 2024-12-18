Left Menu

Jammu-Kashmir LG Unveils Modern Pilgrim Facilities

Jammu-Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated key infrastructure projects enhancing facilities for pilgrims at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. These include the Shubhra Bhawan and Yatri Facilitation Centre. Innovations like a new digital ERP system and AI-enabled chatbot were also launched to improve pilgrim services.

Jammu-Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took significant strides in improving pilgrim infrastructure with the inauguration of several vital projects, including Shubhra Bhawan and the Yatri Facilitation Centre, on Wednesday.

Sinha emphasized the Shrine Board's dedication to enriching the pilgrim experience through improved transparency and efficiency.

The projects, intended to enhance service delivery at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, were highlighted by the development of modern amenities at Katra Railway Station and Banganga, coupled with new digital initiatives such as an ERP system and a chatbot.

