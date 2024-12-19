Left Menu

Hope on the Horizon: The Reunification of the Safadi Sisters

The Safadi sisters, separated for 22 years due to the war in Syria and the Israeli occupation of the Golan Heights, cling to the hope of a reunion. The fall of Assad's regime rekindles their hopes as they gather daily at the fence to catch glimpses of each other.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Golanheight | Updated: 19-12-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 11:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters

In a heart-wrenching scene, the Safadi sisters stood by the roadside, waving and calling out to the hill where their long-lost sibling appeared as a tiny speck. For more than two decades, war and political boundaries have kept them apart.

Separated by the bitter geopolitical conflict engulfing the Golan Heights, the Druze sisters cherish brief and painful moments of connection from either side of the dividing fence. The change in Syria's political landscape has revived their hopes, though physical reunions remain elusive.

With emotion-laden calls and distant glimpses, these families hold onto the fragile dream of meeting under a more forgiving sky, as the heavily militarized buffer zone stands witness to both their sorrow and unwavering hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

