Hope on the Horizon: The Reunification of the Safadi Sisters

In a heart-wrenching scene, the Safadi sisters stood by the roadside, waving and calling out to the hill where their long-lost sibling appeared as a tiny speck. For more than two decades, war and political boundaries have kept them apart.

Separated by the bitter geopolitical conflict engulfing the Golan Heights, the Druze sisters cherish brief and painful moments of connection from either side of the dividing fence. The change in Syria's political landscape has revived their hopes, though physical reunions remain elusive.

With emotion-laden calls and distant glimpses, these families hold onto the fragile dream of meeting under a more forgiving sky, as the heavily militarized buffer zone stands witness to both their sorrow and unwavering hope.

