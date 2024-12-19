Left Menu

Delhi Embraces Multilingual Road Signage Initiative

Delhi's road signages and directional boards will soon feature four languages: Hindi, English, Punjabi, and Urdu. This initiative, in line with 'The Delhi Official Languages Act, 2000', promotes linguistic diversity and represents the city's official languages. It mandates uniform text displays in various public spaces, aligning with government directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:29 IST
Delhi is set to revamp its road signages and directional boards by including information in Hindi, English, Punjabi, and Urdu. This move aims to promote linguistic diversity, recognizing all official city languages.

Bureaucrats in Delhi are also required to display their names in these four languages on office boards. This initiative aligns with 'The Delhi Official Languages Act, 2000', which lists Hindi as the primary official language and Urdu and Punjabi as secondary.

The initiative, prompted by the Department of Arts, Culture and Language, under guidance from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, mandates uniform font sizes for all languages on public signages, ensuring consistent representation across metro stations, hospitals, and other public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

