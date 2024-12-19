Delhi Embraces Multilingual Road Signage Initiative

Delhi is set to revamp its road signages and directional boards by including information in Hindi, English, Punjabi, and Urdu. This move aims to promote linguistic diversity, recognizing all official city languages.

Bureaucrats in Delhi are also required to display their names in these four languages on office boards. This initiative aligns with 'The Delhi Official Languages Act, 2000', which lists Hindi as the primary official language and Urdu and Punjabi as secondary.

The initiative, prompted by the Department of Arts, Culture and Language, under guidance from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, mandates uniform font sizes for all languages on public signages, ensuring consistent representation across metro stations, hospitals, and other public spaces.

