ASI Surveys and Decoding the Indus Script: A Government Stance

In a session of the Rajya Sabha, the government was queried on the Archaeological Survey of India's review of Muslim community places of worship, emphasizing adherence to court directives. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat responded to inquiries from TMC MP Saket Gokhale about ASI's findings.

Gokhale sought details of sites surveyed by the ASI between January 2019 and November 2024, particularly those indicating underlying evidence of older religious structures. The minister maintained that ASI operations comply with judicial orders.

Additionally, Shekhawat addressed questions about efforts to decode the Indus script, noting the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts' scholarly engagements. He confirmed no current government plans to execute genetic studies to investigate South Asia's historical population theories.

