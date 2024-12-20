Left Menu

Farewell to a Maestro: The World Remembers Zakir Hussain

Zakir Hussain, an iconic percussionist known for revolutionizing the tabla and Indian classical music, passed away at 73 due to lung disease. Musicians globally mourned his death, with tributes highlighting his contributions and legacy in music. He received numerous accolades, including four Grammy Awards.

Updated: 20-12-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:37 IST
Zakir Hussain Image Credit: Wikipedia

Renowned percussionist Zakir Hussain was laid to rest on Thursday at a San Francisco cemetery, as fellow artistes, led by the celebrated A Sivamani, performed an emotional drum tribute at some distance from the grave. Hussain, considered one of the world's musical greats, succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in San Francisco earlier this week at the age of 73.

Hussain, a true pioneer of the tabla, was the son of legendary tabla player Alla Rakha. He expanded the boundaries of his instrument, collaborating with international artists across genres, such as jazz, to create an unprecedented fusion music style. His significant work, including with English guitarist John McLaughlin, brought Indian music to the global stage.

The musician's extensive career, filled with accolades, includes four Grammy Awards and India's highest civilian honors: the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. Tributes poured in worldwide, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising him as a genius who revolutionized Indian classical music. Fellow musicians, including Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej, remembered his humility and significant influence on countless careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

