Shreyas Talpade Champions 'Emergency': A Tale of Defiance and Triumph
'Emergency', a political drama by Kangana Ranaut, faced delays and controversy but is now set to release on January 17. Shreyas Talpade, who plays Atal Bihari Vajpayee, praises the film's narrative on India's emergency period. Talpade's versatility shines in this film, which also addresses controversies.
'Emergency', the much-anticipated political drama by actor-director Kangana Ranaut, has finally received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification and is set to grace theatres on January 17. Shreyas Talpade, portraying Atal Bihari Vajpayee, expressed his excitement, describing the film as 'fantastic.'
The movie, initially scheduled for release on September 6, encountered delays due to clearance hurdles and controversies with Sikh organizations claiming misrepresentation. Ranaut, undeterred, proceeded with dedication, bringing to life the historical emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Talpade reflects on his evolving career trajectory post-'Iqbal' and anticipates showcasing his versatility in 'Emergency.' His recent role in the animated film 'Mufasa: The Lion King' also marks his venture into voice acting, further solidifying his adaptability in the industry.
