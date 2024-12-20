Anne Hathaway's Heartwarming Dinner at Vikas Khanna's Bungalow

Esteemed culinary artist Vikas Khanna recently took to Instagram to express his emotions after renowned actress Anne Hathaway visited his acclaimed New York restaurant, Bungalow.

In a touching post accompanied by a photograph, Khanna recounted the significance of Hathaway's visit. It brought back memories of his late sister, Radhika, an ardent admirer of Hathaway's work, specifically the 2006 hit film, 'The Devil Wears Prada'. Khanna reminisced about the countless times he and his sister enjoyed the movie together during her hospital stays.

Radhika, a celebrated fashion designer, passed away in 2022. Hosting Hathaway invoked profound joy for Khanna. Through his culinary art, he expressed gratitude to Hathaway for moments of joy she unwittingly gave to his sister. To honor the memory, Khanna digitally inserted Radhika into a photo with Hathaway, symbolizing her presence at the cherished meeting.

