Vasari Corridor Reopens: A Stroll Through Renaissance History

The Vasari Corridor, a historic Renaissance passageway in Florence, is reopening to the public. Spanning from Palazzo Vecchio to Palazzo Pitti and over the Ponte Vecchio bridge, the corridor offers splendid views of the city. Extensive restoration has restored its original appearance, devoid of paintings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:03 IST
After years of closure, Florence's Vasari Corridor, a marvel of Renaissance architecture, is set to welcome visitors once again. This elevated passageway connects the Uffizi Galleries to the renowned Palazzo Pitti, offering breathtaking vistas of the storied Italian city.

Named after its creator, Giorgio Vasari, a key figure of the 16th century, the corridor weaves through Florence, crossing the iconic Arno river via the Ponte Vecchio. The Uffizi Galleries managed the corridor's extensive restoration and safety enhancements, amounting to 11 million euros ($11.5 million), calling it an 'air tunnel' over the city's core.

Constructed in just months in 1565 to facilitate discreet movement between Florence's ruling seats, the corridor is now open to limited groups, providing a unique journey over centuries of history. With its stripped-bare walls echoing its original design, visitors can book a combined visit to the corridor and the Uffizi to explore its collection for 43 euros ($44.60).

(With inputs from agencies.)

