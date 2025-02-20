Left Menu

India Strides Towards Leather Export Renaissance

The Council of Leather Exports aims to boost India's leather exports to USD 7 billion, ranking the nation among the top five global leather exporters by 2025-26. Despite global challenges, the industry remains robust, with significant growth potential fueled by geopolitical and market shifts.

Updated: 20-02-2025 20:57 IST
India Strides Towards Leather Export Renaissance
The Council of Leather Exports (CLE) has ambitious plans to increase India's leather sector exports to USD 7 billion, placing the nation among the top five leather exporters globally by the fiscal year 2025-26.

R K Jalan, CLE Chairman, highlighted the leather industry's resilience amid global uncertainties, recording a strong growth trajectory. He expressed these sentiments during the Delhi International Leather Expo (DILEX), where 225 Indian exhibitors presented their latest collections.

Adding to this perspective, Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce, emphasized that India's leather and footwear industry is strategically positioned to capitalize on shifting global market dynamics, driven by geopolitical changes and market access opportunities such as tariff adjustments and the 'China Plus One' strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

