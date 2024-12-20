Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco: A Love Story Sealed with an Engagement
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, after confirming their relationship in 2023, have announced their engagement. Excitedly, Gomez shared pictures of her diamond ring on Instagram. Known for their musical collaborations, the couple's relationship was highlighted by mutual admiration and joy, marking a new chapter in their lives.
- Country:
- United States
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, both prominent figures in the music industry, have made public their engagement. The announcement comes following months of speculation about their romantic involvement, which was confirmed earlier in 2023.
Gomez, visibly thrilled, has been sharing glimpses of her engagement ring on her Instagram stories, stating that she has dreamed of this moment her entire life, according to reports from People. She appeared in a stylish ensemble, featuring a black top and maroon trench coat, complemented by striking dangly earrings and lavender eyeshadow.
Benny Blanco echoed Gomez's sentiment by expressing disbelief and joy on his Instagram Stories, showing a tender moment of the couple as Gomez displayed her diamond ring. They have been close collaborators on various hit tracks, including Gomez's 'Same Old Love', and have now embarked on an exciting new journey together.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Muhammad Tops Baby Name Charts in 2023
2 lakh cybersecurity incidents pertaining to government organisations reported in 2023: MoS IT
Governor honours 758 BRTF for swift restoration efforts following 2023 Sikkim flash floods
CORRECTED-44,612 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, 2023, health ministry says
Empowering Grassroots: National Panchayat Awards 2023