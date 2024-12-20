Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco: A Love Story Sealed with an Engagement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, both prominent figures in the music industry, have made public their engagement. The announcement comes following months of speculation about their romantic involvement, which was confirmed earlier in 2023.

Gomez, visibly thrilled, has been sharing glimpses of her engagement ring on her Instagram stories, stating that she has dreamed of this moment her entire life, according to reports from People. She appeared in a stylish ensemble, featuring a black top and maroon trench coat, complemented by striking dangly earrings and lavender eyeshadow.

Benny Blanco echoed Gomez's sentiment by expressing disbelief and joy on his Instagram Stories, showing a tender moment of the couple as Gomez displayed her diamond ring. They have been close collaborators on various hit tracks, including Gomez's 'Same Old Love', and have now embarked on an exciting new journey together.

