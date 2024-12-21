Left Menu

Controversy Erupts After Allu Arjun's Theatre Visit Turns Tragic

Telugu actor Allu Arjun's visit to a theatre for 'Pushpa-2' led to chaos, resulting in a woman's death during a stampede. Despite police denying permission, Allu Arjun's roadshow attracted large crowds, sparking criticism from Telangana's CM. A case was filed against him and others involved.

In a controversial incident, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's appearance at a theatre screening of 'Pushpa-2' resulted in tragic consequences, with a woman dying in a stampede on December 4. The actor faced criticism from Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for ignoring police directives and continuing with his roadshow.

Videos circulated showing Allu Arjun standing through his car's sunroof, encouraging thousands of fans gathered at the venue. The theatre management had sought police security, but the request was denied due to crowd control concerns.

Following the incident, the police charged Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections. The situation escalated as Telangana's CM criticized other film personalities for supporting the actor instead of showing concern for the victim's family.

