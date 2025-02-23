Railway Crowd Control Success at New Delhi Station

The Railways executed a successful trial of crowd control strategies at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, focusing on managing the flow of unreserved passengers. Officials restricted their movement to a single platform, ensuring all special trains related to the Maha Kumbh departed from there based on demand.

Under the supervision of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, with assistance from Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar, the initiative was monitored from the War Room at Rail Bhawan. Vaishnaw reported that the trial efficiently averted platform overcrowding, guaranteeing devotees had a seamless journey to the Kumbh Mela from designated platforms.

The strategy was initiated after a tragic stampede the previous week. The Ministry monitored unreserved ticket sales closely, and responsive train scheduling was employed. Passengers were directed through a controlled entry to Platform 16, significantly enhancing safety and travel experience.

