Allu Arjun Refutes Allegations in Fatal Theatre Incident

Actor Allu Arjun addresses accusations from Telangana CM Revanth Reddy regarding his involvement in a tragic incident at a 'Pushpa-2' screening. Arjun denies allegations of a roadshow claimed to have led to a woman's death and her son's injury, stressing misinformation and character assassination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:18 IST
Allu Arjun Refutes Allegations in Fatal Theatre Incident
In a dramatic turn of events, popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun has found himself amidst controversy surrounding a tragic incident at a 'Pushpa-2' screening. The unfortunate occurrence, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to her young son, has led to accusations from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Reddy alleged that Arjun conducted a roadshow despite police denials, purportedly causing chaos at the theatre. However, Arjun firmly refutes these allegations, claiming he followed police guidance and denies the presence of any roadshow or procession. He describes the claims as character assassination fueled by misinformation.

The incident has sparked a formal investigation, with Arjun and his team facing legal proceedings. Despite his arrest and subsequent release on interim bail, the actor maintains his innocence, labeling the tragic incident an accident and expressing sympathy for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

