Tragic End to an Adventurous Journey in Assam

In a tragic incident, American tourist Berry Thompson died when her motorcycle was hit by a truck in Assam's Hojai district on Saturday, according to a senior police officer.

Thompson was on an adventurous motorcycle trip across the Northeast, making her way from Silchar to Tezpur, when the unfortunate accident occurred. The collision transpired as she attempted a turn, subsequently losing her life despite prompt medical attention.

The Hojai Superintendent of Police, Saurabh Gupta, confirmed that the US consulate has been informed, and the woman's body is being held at the Nagaon Medical College and Hospital. Authorities have detained the driver and seized the truck involved in the accident.

