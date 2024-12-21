Left Menu

Tragic End to an Adventurous Journey in Assam

American tourist Berry Thompson tragically lost her life in a motorcycle accident in Assam's Hojai district, when a truck hit her while she was traveling between Silchar and Tezpur. The police have detained the truck driver and informed the US consulate. The incident occurred during a turn on her route.

In a tragic incident, American tourist Berry Thompson died when her motorcycle was hit by a truck in Assam's Hojai district on Saturday, according to a senior police officer.

Thompson was on an adventurous motorcycle trip across the Northeast, making her way from Silchar to Tezpur, when the unfortunate accident occurred. The collision transpired as she attempted a turn, subsequently losing her life despite prompt medical attention.

The Hojai Superintendent of Police, Saurabh Gupta, confirmed that the US consulate has been informed, and the woman's body is being held at the Nagaon Medical College and Hospital. Authorities have detained the driver and seized the truck involved in the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

