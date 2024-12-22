FIFA Strikes Landmark Deal with Netflix for Women's World Cup Coverage
FIFA has partnered with Netflix to broadcast the Women's World Cup in 2027 and 2031 in the U.S. Also, Sigourney Weaver has debuted in the West End's 'The Tempest' as Prospero, revealing her apprehension about performing in a larger theatre setting.
In a groundbreaking move, FIFA has partnered with Netflix to secure the U.S. broadcast rights for the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cups. This deal marks Netflix's first full acquisition of a live sports competition, allowing American fans to catch every match live.
Reflecting on her artistic journey, Sigourney Weaver, renowned for her roles in the 'Alien' and 'Avatar' franchises, has taken center stage in London's West End. The Oscar-nominated actress stars as Prospero in William Shakespeare's 'The Tempest,' expressing that the grandeur of theatre presents a new kind of excitement and fear for her.
