Remembering Zakir Hussain: A Legacy in Rhythm

Zakir Hussain, the revered tabla virtuoso, has been laid to rest at a San Francisco cemetery. Known for his unparalleled contribution to music, Hussain's passing has left an indelible void in the world of percussion.

The family's heartfelt tribute on Instagram comes as the first post since Hussain's demise due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. This tender homage involved a black-and-white image displaying the close-knit hands of Hussain alongside his wife and daughters.

Hussain's illustrious career spanned over six decades, earning him four Grammy Awards and numerous national honors. Musicians and devoted admirers gathered to celebrate his life at the Fernwood cemetery, amidst a backdrop of rhythmic drumming played in his honor.

