Remembering Zakir Hussain: A Legacy in Rhythm

Zakir Hussain, a legendary tabla maestro, has passed away at 73 due to lung disease. The family posted a touching tribute on social media. Renowned for his percussion skills, he won numerous awards, including four Grammys, and was laid to rest in San Francisco.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 11:43 IST
Zakir Hussain, the revered tabla virtuoso, has been laid to rest at a San Francisco cemetery. Known for his unparalleled contribution to music, Hussain's passing has left an indelible void in the world of percussion.

The family's heartfelt tribute on Instagram comes as the first post since Hussain's demise due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. This tender homage involved a black-and-white image displaying the close-knit hands of Hussain alongside his wife and daughters.

Hussain's illustrious career spanned over six decades, earning him four Grammy Awards and numerous national honors. Musicians and devoted admirers gathered to celebrate his life at the Fernwood cemetery, amidst a backdrop of rhythmic drumming played in his honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

