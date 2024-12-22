Left Menu

A Legacy of Rhythm: Remembering Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

Tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain's family shared a heartfelt Instagram post following his passing in San Francisco due to lung disease. The post features an undated photo and has garnered significant engagement. Celebrated globally, Hussain earned four Grammy Awards and numerous honors, including the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 14:03 IST
A Legacy of Rhythm: Remembering Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain
Zakir Hussain
  • Country:
  • India

Just days after legendary tabla player Zakir Hussain was laid to rest at a San Francisco cemetery, his family shared an emotional post on his official Instagram account.

The post, marking the first update since Hussain passed away last week due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, features a poignant black-and-white image of Hussain's hands interlocked with those of his wife and daughters.

With the caption "Always together in love," the post received over 21,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments, including tributes from prominent followers like Shankar Mahadevan and Ali Sethi.

Hussain, remembered as one of the world's foremost percussionists, was honored by hundreds of admirers at his funeral, with musical tributes from fellow musicians Sivamani and others.

Throughout his six-decade career, Hussain garnered four Grammy Awards and national honors such as the Padma Vibhushan, continuing the legacy of his father, Ustad Alla Rakha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024