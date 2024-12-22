A Legacy of Rhythm: Remembering Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

Just days after legendary tabla player Zakir Hussain was laid to rest at a San Francisco cemetery, his family shared an emotional post on his official Instagram account.

The post, marking the first update since Hussain passed away last week due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, features a poignant black-and-white image of Hussain's hands interlocked with those of his wife and daughters.

With the caption "Always together in love," the post received over 21,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments, including tributes from prominent followers like Shankar Mahadevan and Ali Sethi.

Hussain, remembered as one of the world's foremost percussionists, was honored by hundreds of admirers at his funeral, with musical tributes from fellow musicians Sivamani and others.

Throughout his six-decade career, Hussain garnered four Grammy Awards and national honors such as the Padma Vibhushan, continuing the legacy of his father, Ustad Alla Rakha.

(With inputs from agencies.)