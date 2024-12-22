Left Menu

Kani Kusruti: Navigating the Professional Landscape of Indian Cinema

Kani Kusruti shares her experiences working in the Malayalam and Hindi film industries, highlighting differences in professionalism. An award-winning actor, she discusses the importance of respect that goes beyond accolades. Kusruti also reflects on her role in 'Girls Will Be Girls' and the insights gained through acting.

Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2024 14:50 IST
Kani Kusruti: Navigating the Professional Landscape of Indian Cinema
Acclaimed actor Kani Kusruti has carved a niche for herself in both Malayalam and Hindi cinema, earning accolades for performances in 'All We Imagine As Light' and 'Girls Will Be Girls'. Despite her success, Kusruti notes a disparity in professional culture between Kerala and northern India.

In an interview with PTI, Kusruti emphasized that recognition for artists should transcend awards. Although her Kerala State Film Award for 'Biriyaani' brought her respect, she advocates for a basic level of dignity for all artists, irrespective of accolades.

Reflecting on her recent role in the Hindi film 'Girls Will Be Girls,' Kusruti expressed how acting provides a unique insight into diverse human experiences. The film, set in the 1990s, explores a mother-daughter dynamic amid personal awakenings, streaming now on Prime Video.

(With inputs from agencies.)

