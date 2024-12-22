Padmini Kolhapure Praises 'Mali': A Cinematic Journey through Environment and Mental Health

Bollywood sensation Padmini Kolhapure captivated the audience on Sunday at a special screening of 'Mali', a film focusing on environment and mental health themes. Expressing her admiration, Kolhapure noted the film's artistic portrayal of Uttarakhand's landscapes, describing it as both aesthetically pleasing and meaningful.

The event, held at the 'Silver City' multiplex, drew a significant crowd, much to the actress's delight. Kolhapure extended her gratitude to the attendees, emphasizing the importance of engaging with the film's crucial message. She encouraged viewers to consider the impact of their actions on future generations and to actively participate in environmental conservation efforts.

Produced by Pradeep Sharma—Kolhapure's husband—and directed by Shiv Shetty and Sonali Rana, 'Mali' largely features scenes shot in Dehradun. The film showcases local actors such as Sujata Sharma and Anita Negi, bringing a touch of regional authenticity to the project.

