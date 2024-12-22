Protesters Storm Allu Arjun's Residence: Demand Justice for Stampede Victim

A group claiming allegiance to the Osmania University Joint Action Committee stormed the residence of Telugu actor Allu Arjun, vandalizing property in a clamorous demand for justice over a stampede incident during the 'Pushpa-2' screening.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condemned the attack, directing police to reinforce law and order. The chaotic scenes saw security staff assaulted and flower pots shattered, while protesters demanded Rs 1 crore for the victim's family.

Police swiftly detained six individuals, warning against such lawlessness. Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, urged calm, stating the law will prevail. Security has been heightened at the actor's home as investigations continue.

