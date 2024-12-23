Record-Breaking Divya Kala Mela: PwDs Showcase Talent and Enterprise

The 22nd Divya Kala Mela, organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, concluded on a high note, reporting impressive sales of Rs 3.5 crore, according to the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry.

The 11-day event highlighted the creativity and business acumen of persons with disabilities, culminating in a grand cultural programme, 'Divya Kala Shakti,' at Kartavya Path featuring dance, music, and theatre performances.

A significant development at the Mela was the launch of a mobile app by the National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation, designed to facilitate seamless loan access for disabled entrepreneurs, marking a vital step toward economic inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)