Record-Breaking Divya Kala Mela: PwDs Showcase Talent and Enterprise
The Divya Kala Mela, organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, celebrated the creativity of persons with disabilities (PwDs) and achieved sales of Rs 3.5 crore. A new app by the NDFDC was launched for easier loan access for disabled entrepreneurs, promoting economic inclusion.
- Country:
- India
The 22nd Divya Kala Mela, organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, concluded on a high note, reporting impressive sales of Rs 3.5 crore, according to the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry.
The 11-day event highlighted the creativity and business acumen of persons with disabilities, culminating in a grand cultural programme, 'Divya Kala Shakti,' at Kartavya Path featuring dance, music, and theatre performances.
A significant development at the Mela was the launch of a mobile app by the National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation, designed to facilitate seamless loan access for disabled entrepreneurs, marking a vital step toward economic inclusion.
(With inputs from agencies.)