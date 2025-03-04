Left Menu

Uma Sharma Honored at BRICS Women's Entrepreneurship Summit

Uma Sharma, Chairperson of Kailash Group of Hospitals, received a National Award at the BRICS CCI Women's Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Summit. The event, held ahead of International Women's Day, emphasized promoting women's entrepreneurship across BRICS nations, and announced a new initiative to support women traders and entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:04 IST
Uma Sharma Honored at BRICS Women's Entrepreneurship Summit
Uma Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Uma Sharma, Chairperson of Kailash Group of Hospitals and an alumna of Delhi University, was awarded the National Award at the BRICS CCI Women's Entrepreneurship Summit on Tuesday. The award recognizes her significant contributions at both national and international levels.

The summit, organized by the Women's Wing of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, featured prominent attendees including former Union Minister Smriti Irani, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and former State Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. The event, held ahead of International Women's Day, aimed at fostering women's entrepreneurship and economic empowerment across BRICS nations.

In addition to recognizing Sharma's achievements, the summit announced a new initiative targeting women traders and entrepreneurs, designed to help them expand their businesses, build networks, and enhance collaboration. Driven by the mission to enable women to achieve new milestones in business and industry, the program stands as a beacon for economic empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025