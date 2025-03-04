Uma Sharma Honored at BRICS Women's Entrepreneurship Summit
Uma Sharma, Chairperson of Kailash Group of Hospitals, received a National Award at the BRICS CCI Women's Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Summit. The event, held ahead of International Women's Day, emphasized promoting women's entrepreneurship across BRICS nations, and announced a new initiative to support women traders and entrepreneurs.
Uma Sharma, Chairperson of Kailash Group of Hospitals and an alumna of Delhi University, was awarded the National Award at the BRICS CCI Women's Entrepreneurship Summit on Tuesday. The award recognizes her significant contributions at both national and international levels.
The summit, organized by the Women's Wing of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, featured prominent attendees including former Union Minister Smriti Irani, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and former State Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. The event, held ahead of International Women's Day, aimed at fostering women's entrepreneurship and economic empowerment across BRICS nations.
In addition to recognizing Sharma's achievements, the summit announced a new initiative targeting women traders and entrepreneurs, designed to help them expand their businesses, build networks, and enhance collaboration. Driven by the mission to enable women to achieve new milestones in business and industry, the program stands as a beacon for economic empowerment.
