Mizoram Pioneers Women Entrepreneurship Platform in Northeast

On Thursday, Chief Minister Lalduhoma initiated the Mizoram chapter of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) under NITI Aayog, positioning Mizoram as the first Northeastern state to embrace this initiative.

The launch occurred during a workshop on 'women-led development through entrepreneurship' at Mizoram University, part of the NITI Aayog's state support mission. Esteemed attendees included NITI Aayog member V K Paul, who praised Mizoram's longstanding commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma lauded the industrious nature and capabilities of Mizoram's women, highlighting the state's flagship programme, 'Bana Kaih,' aimed at assisting aspiring entrepreneurs. With ongoing partnerships, particularly with NITI Aayog, the scheme aims to further enhance female participation in economic activities.

