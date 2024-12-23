Left Menu

Poleana's Rebirth: A Prison Game's Journey to Mainstream Popularity

Poleana, a board game with origins in Mexico City's prisons, is gaining popularity beyond its stigmatized past. Originally traced to a Mesoamerican game influenced by British colonization, the game symbolizes freedom. Entrepreneurs like Jonathan Rulleri and Diego González are transforming stigmas and creating community connections through Poleana tournaments.

In Mexico City's Roma neighborhood, Poleana, a board game rooted in prison culture, is experiencing a renaissance. Once burdened by stigma, it's now a social phenomenon drawing diverse participants, including its only female player, Rosa María Espinosa.

The game, which combines strategy with luck, has ancient roots tracing back to Mesoamerican times and global iterations like Ludo and Parcheesi. Poleana, embraced by public and former prisoners alike, has transformed into a metaphorical quest for freedom.

Entrepreneurs such as Jonathan Rulleri and Diego González have embraced Poleana, crafting boards that renew its community spirit. Their efforts emphasize strategic play and family enjoyment, moving the game beyond its historical confines, fostering social connections and fighting social stigmas.

