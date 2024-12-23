The Resonance of Rafi: A Legacy Beyond Melody

Mohammed Rafi, renowned for lending his velvety voice to Bollywood legends, would have turned 100 on December 24. The playback singer, whose catalog includes more than 5,000 songs, valued simplicity and family life over the glamour of the film industry, according to his son, Shahid Rafi.

Shahid describes his father as a reserved individual who preferred playing carom with his children or enjoying family gatherings to attending lavish film parties. Rafi's commitment to family was mirrored in his focus on education and discipline, with a strong emphasis on fostering a supportive and nurturing home environment.

Despite his colossal success and close friendships with cinema icons like Dilip Kumar, Rafi never boasted about his achievements. He embraced humility and charity, frequently sharing meals with the less fortunate. As plans for a biopic emerge on his centenary, Rafi remains an enduring symbol of musical excellence and human kindness.

