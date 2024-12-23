Left Menu

Pushpa-2 Producers Support Stampede Victim's Family with Rs 50 Lakh

Producers of 'Pushpa-2' extended Rs 50 lakh assistance to the family of a woman who died in a stampede during its screening. Visiting the hospital, producer Naveen Yerneni handed a cheque to the woman's husband, aiming to support the family in their tragic loss.

Hyderabad | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:01 IST
The producers of the film 'Pushpa-2', featuring actor Allu Arjun, have extended a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs to the family of a victim who died during a stampede at the movie's screening on December 4.

Producer Naveen Yerneni personally visited the hospital to deliver the cheque to the victim's family. The woman's eight-year-old son was reportedly undergoing treatment at the facility.

Expressing his condolences, Yerneni stated that the gesture was aimed at providing support to the grieving family amidst their tragic loss.

