Pushpa-2 Producers Support Stampede Victim's Family with Rs 50 Lakh

The producers of the film 'Pushpa-2', featuring actor Allu Arjun, have extended a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs to the family of a victim who died during a stampede at the movie's screening on December 4.

Producer Naveen Yerneni personally visited the hospital to deliver the cheque to the victim's family. The woman's eight-year-old son was reportedly undergoing treatment at the facility.

Expressing his condolences, Yerneni stated that the gesture was aimed at providing support to the grieving family amidst their tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)