King Charles' Message: A New Chapter in Tradition

King Charles breaks tradition by delivering his Christmas Day message from the Fitzrovia Chapel, a former hospital site, amid his battle with cancer. This decision reflects a modern, community-focused message while highlighting personal challenges. It marks a deviation from usual royal settings for such broadcasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:13 IST
King Charles
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant departure from tradition, King Charles will deliver his Christmas Day message from the Fitzrovia Chapel, a former hospital chapel in central London. Buckingham Palace announced this change on Monday, highlighting the king's ongoing treatment for cancer.

The annual broadcast, airing on Wednesday, will see Charles addressing international, national, and personal challenges, emphasizing community support. The palace noted that the 76-year-old monarch is receiving positive cancer treatment, continuing into the next year.

The Fitzrovia Chapel, described as a space for reflection and celebration, was chosen by the king himself, aiming for a fresh and modern feel. The last time a royal message was filmed outside a palace setting was in 2006, by Queen Elizabeth.

