King Charles' Message: A New Chapter in Tradition

In a significant departure from tradition, King Charles will deliver his Christmas Day message from the Fitzrovia Chapel, a former hospital chapel in central London. Buckingham Palace announced this change on Monday, highlighting the king's ongoing treatment for cancer.

The annual broadcast, airing on Wednesday, will see Charles addressing international, national, and personal challenges, emphasizing community support. The palace noted that the 76-year-old monarch is receiving positive cancer treatment, continuing into the next year.

The Fitzrovia Chapel, described as a space for reflection and celebration, was chosen by the king himself, aiming for a fresh and modern feel. The last time a royal message was filmed outside a palace setting was in 2006, by Queen Elizabeth.

