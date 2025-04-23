Trump Eases Off Fed Chair Criticism Amid Rate Discontent

In a move likely to calm financial markets, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday he does not intend to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. However, Trump reiterated his desire for lower interest rates, a point of contention that has strained relations.

Trump's comments mark a departure from his recent barrage of criticism aimed at Powell for not cutting interest rates since January. Last week's social media threat suggesting Powell's tenure "cannot come fast enough" had contributed to market unease by questioning the Fed's independence.

Despite putting the threat to rest, Trump maintains pressure on the Fed's rate policies. "It's the perfect time for a rate cut," asserted Trump, emphasizing his preference for proactive measures from the Fed chair.

