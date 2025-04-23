Left Menu

Trump Eases Off Fed Chair Criticism Amid Rate Discontent

President Trump stated he has no plans to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, despite critiquing him for not lowering interest rates. Trump's comments aim to ease market concerns over the central bank's leadership amid ongoing criticisms of its rate policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 03:33 IST
Donald Trump

In a move likely to calm financial markets, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday he does not intend to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. However, Trump reiterated his desire for lower interest rates, a point of contention that has strained relations.

Trump's comments mark a departure from his recent barrage of criticism aimed at Powell for not cutting interest rates since January. Last week's social media threat suggesting Powell's tenure "cannot come fast enough" had contributed to market unease by questioning the Fed's independence.

Despite putting the threat to rest, Trump maintains pressure on the Fed's rate policies. "It's the perfect time for a rate cut," asserted Trump, emphasizing his preference for proactive measures from the Fed chair.

