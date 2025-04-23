Left Menu

Neom Sports Club's Historic Rise to the Saudi Pro League

Neom Sports Club achieved a historic promotion to the Saudi Pro League with a decisive 3-0 victory over Al-Arabi. With this win, they lead the standings with 69 points, securing a spot among the top three teams eligible for promotion. They are close to clinching the second division title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 03:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 03:28 IST
Neom Sports Club's Historic Rise to the Saudi Pro League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a momentous achievement, Neom Sports Club secured its first-ever promotion to the Saudi Pro League after a commanding 3-0 victory over Al-Arabi. This win catapults them to 69 points, firmly placing them at the summit of the standings.

With this victory, Neom is now 15 points ahead of third-placed Al-Adalah, ensuring a place in the Pro League as one of the top three teams eligible for promotion. This achievement is a testament to their hard work and determination throughout the season.

With only four matches remaining, Neom is just one win away from claiming their maiden second division title, holding a comfortable 10-point lead over second-placed Al-Najmah. This monumental accomplishment marks a significant milestone in the club's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025