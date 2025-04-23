Neom Sports Club's Historic Rise to the Saudi Pro League
Neom Sports Club achieved a historic promotion to the Saudi Pro League with a decisive 3-0 victory over Al-Arabi. With this win, they lead the standings with 69 points, securing a spot among the top three teams eligible for promotion. They are close to clinching the second division title.
In a momentous achievement, Neom Sports Club secured its first-ever promotion to the Saudi Pro League after a commanding 3-0 victory over Al-Arabi. This win catapults them to 69 points, firmly placing them at the summit of the standings.
With this victory, Neom is now 15 points ahead of third-placed Al-Adalah, ensuring a place in the Pro League as one of the top three teams eligible for promotion. This achievement is a testament to their hard work and determination throughout the season.
With only four matches remaining, Neom is just one win away from claiming their maiden second division title, holding a comfortable 10-point lead over second-placed Al-Najmah. This monumental accomplishment marks a significant milestone in the club's history.
