Neom Sports Club's Historic Rise to the Saudi Pro League

In a momentous achievement, Neom Sports Club secured its first-ever promotion to the Saudi Pro League after a commanding 3-0 victory over Al-Arabi. This win catapults them to 69 points, firmly placing them at the summit of the standings.

With this victory, Neom is now 15 points ahead of third-placed Al-Adalah, ensuring a place in the Pro League as one of the top three teams eligible for promotion. This achievement is a testament to their hard work and determination throughout the season.

With only four matches remaining, Neom is just one win away from claiming their maiden second division title, holding a comfortable 10-point lead over second-placed Al-Najmah. This monumental accomplishment marks a significant milestone in the club's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)