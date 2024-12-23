Left Menu

Vinod Kambli Hospitalized: Health Concerns Grow for Former Cricketer

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has been hospitalized following health concerns. The 52-year-old was taken to a Bhiwandi hospital by a fan, who also owns the facility. Kambli's condition is stable, although the exact cause of his illness is under wraps. He was recently seen at a memorial event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:32 IST
Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has been hospitalized after his health condition worsened. The 52-year-old was admitted to a facility in Thane district, owned by a fan, where he currently remains in stable condition.

Kambli, a veteran of 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India from 1993 to 2000, was recently at an event commemorating the legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar at Shivaji Park.

Notably, Kambli has been dealing with health issues for a while and appeared frail during the event attended by his close friend Sachin Tendulkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

