Breathtaking Snowfall Sweeps Across Uttarakhand

A severe cold wave engulfed the Indian state of Uttarakhand on Monday, as high-altitude regions including the renowned Himalayan temples received fresh snowfall, with icy winds sweeping through the state.

Significant snowfall was reported in Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Hemkund Sahib within the Garhwal Himalayas, as well as in Munsiyari in the Kumaon region. This exacerbated the cold conditions statewide.

Elsewhere, an overcast sky persisted over areas such as Dehradun, which experienced light drizzle. Tourist hotspots like Mussoorie, Dhanolti, and Chakrata were also blanketed in snow, providing picturesque views for visitors as locals warmed themselves by roadside bonfires.

(With inputs from agencies.)