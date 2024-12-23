Legacy of Shyam Benegal: A Visionary of Indian Cinema Passes Away

In a significant loss to Indian cinema, the revered filmmaker Shyam Benegal has died in Mumbai. Benegal, known for his pioneering role in the Indian parallel cinema movement during the 1970s and 1980s, was celebrated for his films that combined realism with depth. His works, including classics such as "Ankur" and "Mandi", have left an indelible mark on the industry.

Tributes poured in from various sectors, with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other notable figures in Indian cinema praising his contributions. Benegal, who recently turned 90, was recognized for his storytelling prowess, and his passing marks the end of an era in Indian film and television.

His peers remembered him as a visionary filmmaker with a deep commitment to social issues. Benegal's work, which earned him prestigious awards such as the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Bhushan, continues to inspire future generations. His death is seen not only as a loss to cinema but to the cultural fabric of the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)