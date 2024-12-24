Left Menu

Baby Moral Compass: Myth or Reality?

A recent study challenges the foundational belief that infants possess inherent moral preferences. The ManyBabies consortium's research, testing 567 babies globally, found no evidence of an early moral sense favoring helpers over hinderers. This brings previous findings into question, suggesting a complex interplay of developmental factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oxford | Updated: 24-12-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 09:36 IST
A groundbreaking study has cast doubt on the long-standing belief that infants have an inherent moral compass. Conducted by the ManyBabies consortium, the research involved 567 babies across 37 labs worldwide. Unlike prior studies, the findings reveal no innate preference for helpful characters, challenging previous moral psychology assertions.

The original research by Kiley Hamlin showed babies favoring 'helpers' over 'hinderers' during puppet shows. However, the new study employed digital video presentations, which may have impacted infant engagement. Despite earlier successful replications, the recent outcome indicates no early-emerging moral inclination in infants.

Michael Frank, leading ManyBabies, advises caution in interpreting these results, highlighting potential complexities in infant moral development. Although the findings align with philosopher John Locke's 'blank slate' theory, more extensive research is needed to unravel the nuances of early morality in infants.

