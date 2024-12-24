From 'Baby 81' to University Aspirant: The Remarkable Journey of Jayarasa Abilash

Jayarasa Abilash, once known globally as 'Baby 81', was one of many lives dramatically altered by the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Pulled from the debris, his journey back to his family was fraught with legal battles and DNA testing.

Abilash's case attracted international media frenzy, symbolizing both the catastrophic impact and the stories of hope and survival following the tsunami that claimed over 35,000 lives in Sri Lanka. His reunion with his parents was a moment of profound relief but also led to widespread attention, both positive and negative, that would follow him for years.

Now at 20, Abilash prepares for his future, aiming to study information technology at university. Despite teasing and challenges linked to his history, he embraces his identity, viewing the nickname as a unique part of his life's narrative. His father nurtures gratitude and hopes for a future where Abilash can aid others, maintaining a poignant memorial for tsunami victims in their yard.

(With inputs from agencies.)