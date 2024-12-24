Left Menu

Shyam Benegal: The Visionary Behind Parallel Cinema and Shabana Azmi's Career

Shyam Benegal, a pioneer of parallel cinema, significantly influenced Shabana Azmi’s acting and worldview. Known for impactful films, Benegal gave Azmi her first acting role. Their collaborations shaped Azmi’s career. Benegal, who recently passed away, was celebrated by Azmi and other actors for his progressive vision.

Shyam Benegal: The Visionary Behind Parallel Cinema and Shabana Azmi's Career
Shyam Benegal, the pioneering force in parallel cinema, has left an indelible mark on Indian filmmaking and significantly shaped Shabana Azmi's career. Azmi, reflecting on Benegal's influence, referred to him as a mentor who profoundly impacted her approach to acting and understanding of the world.

Benegal, whose filmography includes revered titles like 'Ankur', 'Mandi', 'Mammo', and 'Zubeidaa', passed away in Mumbai, just nine days post his 90th birthday. He is credited with giving Azmi her first acting role in 'Ankur', a film that delved into themes of caste, class, and the challenges faced by rural women.

Over the years, Azmi and Benegal collaborated on various critically acclaimed projects. Azmi's recent social media posts celebrating Benegal's birthday highlighted his progressive and well-informed approach to filmmaking. Attendees of the celebration included notable actors who frequently worked with him, reflecting his vast influence on Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

