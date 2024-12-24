Left Menu

Remembering Shyam Benegal: A Stalwart of Indian Parallel Cinema

The Indian film industry mourns the loss of Shyam Benegal, the legendary filmmaker behind the 1970s and 80s parallel cinema movement. Renowned figures like Amitabh Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor celebrate his contributions. Benegal, 90, passed away due to chronic kidney disease, leaving an indelible impact on cinema.

The Indian film fraternity is in collective mourning following the passing of celebrated filmmaker Shyam Benegal. Known for spearheading the 'parallel cinema movement,' Benegal's work shaped Indian cinema profoundly during the 1970s and 1980s. He succumbed to chronic kidney disease at the age of 90 in Mumbai.

Tributes from stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Nafisa Ali highlight Benegal's unparalleled vision and influence. Bachchan called his death a 'loss of another stalwart,' while Ali reminisced about Benegal's unique ability to capture her vulnerability on-screen.

The last rites for the cinematic legend are set to take place at Shivaji Park Electric Crematorium, with fans and fellow filmmakers reflecting on the journey and legacy of an auteur whose impact on the industry will be felt for generations to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)

