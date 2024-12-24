Celebrating Young Achievers: Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu will bestow the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar upon 17 children chosen from 14 different states and Union territories.

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has announced that the occasion will also celebrate Veer Bal Diwas, featuring a range of events nationwide that underscore the talents and potential of India's youth.

The awards, which honor outstanding achievements in seven areas including art and culture, bravery, and innovation, will provide recipients with a medal, certificate, and citation booklet.

These festivities will culminate in a program at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will inaugurate the Suposhit Panchayat scheme aimed at improving nutritional security at the community level.

Children from across the nation, including the awardees, will participate in cultural performances and activities that celebrate India's rich heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)