Left Menu

Celebrating Young Achievers: Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023

President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 17 children from 14 states and Union territories. The awards recognize achievements in categories like art, bravery, and science. Veer Bal Diwas will be celebrated with nationwide events, highlighting children's contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:40 IST
Celebrating Young Achievers: Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu will bestow the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar upon 17 children chosen from 14 different states and Union territories.

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has announced that the occasion will also celebrate Veer Bal Diwas, featuring a range of events nationwide that underscore the talents and potential of India's youth.

The awards, which honor outstanding achievements in seven areas including art and culture, bravery, and innovation, will provide recipients with a medal, certificate, and citation booklet.

These festivities will culminate in a program at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will inaugurate the Suposhit Panchayat scheme aimed at improving nutritional security at the community level.

Children from across the nation, including the awardees, will participate in cultural performances and activities that celebrate India's rich heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024