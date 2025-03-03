Left Menu

Empowering India's Youth: KP Group and SSRDP Launch Green Skill Training Initiative

KP Human Development Foundation, the CSR division of KP Group, collaborates with Sri Sri Rural Development Programme Trust to launch skill training centers focused on renewable energy. This initiative aims to equip India's youth with vocational skills, addressing the manpower gap and aligning with India's 'Net Zero' emissions target by 2070.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 03-03-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 10:20 IST
Empowering India's Youth: KP Group and SSRDP Launch Green Skill Training Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step to address the urgent need for skilled manpower in renewable energy, KP Human Development Foundation, the CSR arm of KP Group, has signed an MoU with Sri Sri Rural Development Programme Trust. The collaboration aims to establish skill training centers, equipping India's youth with essential vocational skills.

The partnership aligns with India's ambitions towards a 'Net Zero' emission target by 2070, addressing a crucial gap in skilled manpower through targeted education and training programs. Initially, the pilot project will be rolled out in Gujarat, with plans for expansion nationwide upon its success.

KP Group's Chairman Dr. Faruk G. Patel sees this as a transformative step towards economic growth, while SSRDP Trustee Mehul Parikh emphasizes the role of quality training in enhancing employability. The initiative promises robust infrastructure, expert guidance, and widespread impact on India's future workforce.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Biodiversity at a Crossroads: The Need for Data in Conservation and Peacebuilding

From Resistance to Adoption: Digital Health in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Education in Sierra Leone: Overcoming Barriers to Digital Learning and Connectivity

Using Geospatial Analysis to Enhance Women’s Access to Renewable Energy Jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025