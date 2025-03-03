Empowering India's Youth: KP Group and SSRDP Launch Green Skill Training Initiative

In a significant step to address the urgent need for skilled manpower in renewable energy, KP Human Development Foundation, the CSR arm of KP Group, has signed an MoU with Sri Sri Rural Development Programme Trust. The collaboration aims to establish skill training centers, equipping India's youth with essential vocational skills.

The partnership aligns with India's ambitions towards a 'Net Zero' emission target by 2070, addressing a crucial gap in skilled manpower through targeted education and training programs. Initially, the pilot project will be rolled out in Gujarat, with plans for expansion nationwide upon its success.

KP Group's Chairman Dr. Faruk G. Patel sees this as a transformative step towards economic growth, while SSRDP Trustee Mehul Parikh emphasizes the role of quality training in enhancing employability. The initiative promises robust infrastructure, expert guidance, and widespread impact on India's future workforce.