Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan to star in Karan Johar's production 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'

Starring Kartik Aaryan - Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is coming to cinemas in 2026. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the filmmaker posted.Johar will produce Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri along with Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 20:00 IST
Kartik Aaryan to star in Karan Johar's production 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday announced ''Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'', a romantic comedy that will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

The film will mark the maiden collaboration between Johar and Aaryan. It will be directed by Sameer Vidwans, who earlier helmed Aaryan's 2023 hit ''Satyaprem Ki Katha''.

Johar took to his Instagram handle and shared a teaser of the project, which will be released in theatres in 2026.

''Wrapped in romance, here comes the best Christmas gift ever from us to you! Starring Kartik Aaryan - 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' is coming to cinemas in 2026. Directed by Sameer Vidwans,'' the filmmaker posted.

Johar will produce ''Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'' along with Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta. Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishore Arora of Namah Pictures will also produce.

In 2019, it was announced that Aaryan and Johar would work together on ''Dostana 2'', a sequel to the 2008 hit ''Dostana''.

Two years later, the makers said they will be recasting for the movie amid rumours about differences between the producer and the actor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024