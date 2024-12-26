Left Menu

Remembering a Legend: The Enduring Legacy of M T Vasudevan Nair

M T Vasudevan Nair, a luminary of Indian literature and cinema, passed away on December 25. A figure who shaped the Malayalam film industry, his contributions as a screenwriter and director are profound. Prominent actors like Mammootty and Mohan Lal paid homage to his unparalleled influence and genius.

Kozhikode | Updated: 26-12-2024 10:03 IST
The Indian film and literature landscape mourns the loss of one of its most illustrious figures, M T Vasudevan Nair, who passed away on December 25. A prolific screenwriter and director, MT Vasudevan Nair made indelible contributions to the Malayalam film industry, earning accolades across the nation and beyond.

Esteemed actors such as Mammootty and Mohan Lal were among those who visited his residence, 'Sithara', to pay their final respects. The public joined them in bidding farewell to a man whose scripts and films have left an enduring impact on Indian cinema through profound narratives and compelling storytelling.

Reflecting on their shared journey, Mohanlal and Mammootty praised MT for providing memorable characters that shaped their careers. Actor Kamal Haasan and director Hariharan also expressed deep admiration for MT, acknowledging the writer's unparalleled legacy in both literature and cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

