Experience Opulence at Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort: A Fusion of Elegance and Tranquility

Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort in Vietnam is setting a new standard in luxury and elegance. Just two hours from Ho Chi Minh City, this stunning coastal retreat offers a unique blend of Mediterranean sophistication and Vietnamese charm, perfect for an unforgettable holiday experience.

Spanning 31 hectares, the resort features 152 elegant rooms and 86 luxurious villas, each offering serene views. Guests enjoy exclusive benefits such as a private lounge, personalized check-in, and specialized amenities. Dining options include diverse Asian, Vietnamese, and Mediterranean cuisines complemented by live music and themed events.

A myriad of activities ensures guests stay entertained, from underwater adventures to fitness and wellness pursuits. The resort provides facilities for various events, including weddings and conferences, alongside an idyllic setting and impeccable service, making it a premier choice for memorable occasions.

