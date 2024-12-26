New Delhi, December 24, 2024—A grand celebration marked the 122nd birth anniversary of Shri Chaudhary Charan Singh, India's former Prime Minister and a pioneering figure in agrarian reforms and women's empowerment. The event, organized by Kamlesh Sehrawat-Malik of RLD's Women Wing, captured the essence of Singh's legacy.

Among those honoring the late leader were notable Khap leaders, farmers, and women advocates who gathered in Delhi. Chaudhary Surendra Solanki Pradhan, chief guest, and other leaders emphasized Singh's impact on transforming Indian agriculture and his vision for a self-reliant rural community.

The event highlighted the need for women's active involvement in rural development. Speakers rallied for increased support for female farmers, aligning with Shri Jayant Choudhury's ongoing work in skill and agricultural development, paving the way for rural prosperity in alignment with Singh's enduring vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)