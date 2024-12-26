Remembering Sahibzadas: A Legacy of Courage and Sacrifice

On 'Veer Bal Diwas', Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar implored parents to teach children values of courage akin to those of Sahibzadas.

He called it a tribute to their unparalleled sacrifice, connecting it to a wider need to combat social issues like drug addiction.

Khattar commended the decision by Prime Minister Modi to annually honor their martyrdom, observing it nationwide on December 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)