Remembering Sahibzadas: A Legacy of Courage and Sacrifice

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged parents to impart values of courage and sacrifice to their children, inspired by the Sahibzadas, during the Veer Bal Diwas function. He also called for a unified fight against social evils like drug addiction and praised Prime Minister Modi for commemorating the Sahibzadas' martyrdom nationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On 'Veer Bal Diwas', Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar implored parents to teach children values of courage akin to those of Sahibzadas.

He called it a tribute to their unparalleled sacrifice, connecting it to a wider need to combat social issues like drug addiction.

Khattar commended the decision by Prime Minister Modi to annually honor their martyrdom, observing it nationwide on December 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

